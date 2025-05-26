Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 May 2025 5:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 May 2025 5:14 PM IST
ശക്തമായ മഴ; വയനാട് ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്ക്ക് നാളെ അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Heavy Rain; Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad district tomorrow
കൽപ്പറ്റ: ജില്ലയില് കനത്ത മഴ തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലും കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണ വകുപ്പ് നാളെ (മെയ് 27) റെഡ് അലര്ട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച സാഹചര്യത്തിലും ട്യൂഷന് സെന്ററുകള്, മദ്രസകള്, അങ്കണവാടികള്, പ്രൊഫഷണല് കോളേജുകള് ഉള്പ്പെടെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്ക്കും ജില്ലാ കളക്ടര് ഡി.ആര് മേഘശ്രീ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. റസിഡന്ഷല് സ്കൂളുകള്ക്കും റസിഡന്ഷല് കോളേജുകള്ക്കും അവധി ബാധകമല്ല.
