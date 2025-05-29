Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 29 May 2025 5:22 PM IST
Updated On 29 May 2025 5:22 PM IST
കനത്ത മഴ, എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി
കൊച്ചി: എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ജില്ലയിൽ ഉണ്ടായ ശക്തമായ മഴയും കാറ്റും കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിൽ റെഡ് അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് ജില്ലാ കലക്ടർ എൻ.എസ്.കെ ഉമേഷ് പ്രഫഷണൽ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പടെ എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. അങ്കണവാടികൾക്കും ട്യൂഷൻ സെന്ററുകൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമാണ്.
