Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകനത്ത മഴ, എറണാകുളം...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 29 May 2025 5:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 May 2025 5:22 PM IST

    കനത്ത മഴ, എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കനത്ത മഴ, എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി
    cancel

    കൊച്ചി: എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ജില്ലയിൽ ഉണ്ടായ ശക്തമായ മഴയും കാറ്റും കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിൽ റെഡ് അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് ജില്ലാ കലക്ടർ എൻ.എസ്.കെ ഉമേഷ് പ്രഫഷണൽ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പടെ എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. അങ്കണവാടികൾക്കും ട്യൂഷൻ സെന്ററുകൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:rainErnakulam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X