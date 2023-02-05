Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    5 Feb 2023
    5 Feb 2023

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; സി.പി.എം മാരാരിക്കുളം ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം കെ. ടി മാത്യു മരിച്ചു

    സി.പി.എം മാരാരിക്കുളം ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം കെ.ടി മാത്യു അന്തരിച്ചു. പെരുമ്പാവൂരിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്. ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കുശേഷമായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ആലപ്പുഴ ജില്ലാ മുൻ പഞ്ചായത്ത് അംഗവും എസ്.എഫ്.ഐ മുൻ ജില്ലാ സെക്രട്ടറിയുമായിരുന്നു.

