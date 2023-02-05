ഹൃദയാഘാതം; സി.പി.എം മാരാരിക്കുളം ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം കെ. ടി മാത്യു മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 Feb 2023 12:27 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 Feb 2023 12:27 PM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; സി.പി.എം മാരാരിക്കുളം ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം കെ. ടി മാത്യു മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - heart attack CPM Mararikulam Area Committee Member K. T Mathew dies
സി.പി.എം മാരാരിക്കുളം ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം കെ.ടി മാത്യു അന്തരിച്ചു. പെരുമ്പാവൂരിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്. ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കുശേഷമായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ആലപ്പുഴ ജില്ലാ മുൻ പഞ്ചായത്ത് അംഗവും എസ്.എഫ്.ഐ മുൻ ജില്ലാ സെക്രട്ടറിയുമായിരുന്നു.
