26 Nov 2025 7:02 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Nov 2025 7:02 AM IST
കേരളത്തിലെ എസ്.ഐ.ആർ ഹരജികൾ ഇന്ന് കേൾക്കും
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: തദ്ദേശ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ കേരളത്തിൽ എസ്.ഐ.ആർ നടപടികൾ അടിയന്തരമായി നിർത്തിവെക്കണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുള്ള ഹരജികൾ സുപ്രീംകോടതി ബുധനാഴ്ച കേൾക്കും. ഈ ആവശ്യവുമായി മുസ്ലിം ലീഗ് ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി പി.കെ കുഞ്ഞാലിക്കുട്ടി സമർപ്പിച്ച ഹരജിയിൽ കക്ഷി ചേരാൻ ചാണ്ടി ഉമ്മനും അപേക്ഷ നൽകി.
എസ്.ഐ.ആർ നടപടി എം.എൽ.എ എന്ന നിലക്ക് തന്നെ നേരിട്ട് ബാധിക്കുന്നതാണെന്നും ചാണ്ടി ഉമ്മൻ ഹരജിയിൽ ബോധിപ്പിച്ചു.
