Madhyamam
    26 Nov 2025 7:02 AM IST
    കേരളത്തിലെ എസ്.ഐ.ആർ ഹരജികൾ ഇന്ന് കേൾക്കും

    ചാ​ണ്ടി ഉ​മ്മ​നും സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ
    കേരളത്തിലെ എസ്.ഐ.ആർ ഹരജികൾ ഇന്ന് കേൾക്കും
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ആ​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്ക​ണ​​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​ള്ള ഹ​ര​ജി​ക​ൾ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച കേ​ൾ​ക്കും. ഈ ​ആ​വ​ശ്യ​വു​മാ​യി മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​കെ കു​ഞ്ഞാ​ലി​ക്കു​ട്ടി സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ ക​ക്ഷി ചേ​രാ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി ഉ​മ്മ​നും അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ന​ൽ​കി.

    എ​സ്.​​ഐ.​ആ​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​ക്ക് ത​ന്നെ നേ​രി​ട്ട് ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്നും ചാ​ണ്ടി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ ബോ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

