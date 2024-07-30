Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഎച്ച്.ഡി.സി ആൻഡ് ബി.എം...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 July 2024 11:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 July 2024 11:44 AM GMT

    എച്ച്.ഡി.സി ആൻഡ് ബി.എം പരീക്ഷകൾ മാറ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എച്ച്.ഡി.സി ആൻഡ് ബി.എം പരീക്ഷകൾ മാറ്റി
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് ദുരന്ത പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ സംസ്ഥാന സഹകരണ യൂനിയന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നാളെ ആരംഭിക്കാനിരുന്ന എച്ച്. ഡി.സി ആൻഡ് ബി.എം പരീക്ഷകൾ മാറ്റി വെച്ചു. ജൂലൈ 31, ആഗസ്റ്റ് രണ്ട് തിയതികളിലെ പരീക്ഷകളാണ് മാറ്റിയത്. മറ്റു പരീക്ഷകൾക്ക് മാറ്റമില്ല. പുതുക്കിയ തീയതി പിന്നീട് അറിയിക്കുമെന്ന് സംസ്ഥാന സഹകരണ യൂനിയൻ അഡീഷണൽ രജിസ്ട്രാർ സെക്രട്ടറി രജിത് കുമാർ എം.പി അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:HDC and BM exams
    News Summary - HDC and BM exams have been changed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick