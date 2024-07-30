Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 July 2024 11:44 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 July 2024 11:44 AM GMT
എച്ച്.ഡി.സി ആൻഡ് ബി.എം പരീക്ഷകൾ മാറ്റിtext_fields
News Summary - HDC and BM exams have been changed
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് ദുരന്ത പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ സംസ്ഥാന സഹകരണ യൂനിയന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നാളെ ആരംഭിക്കാനിരുന്ന എച്ച്. ഡി.സി ആൻഡ് ബി.എം പരീക്ഷകൾ മാറ്റി വെച്ചു. ജൂലൈ 31, ആഗസ്റ്റ് രണ്ട് തിയതികളിലെ പരീക്ഷകളാണ് മാറ്റിയത്. മറ്റു പരീക്ഷകൾക്ക് മാറ്റമില്ല. പുതുക്കിയ തീയതി പിന്നീട് അറിയിക്കുമെന്ന് സംസ്ഥാന സഹകരണ യൂനിയൻ അഡീഷണൽ രജിസ്ട്രാർ സെക്രട്ടറി രജിത് കുമാർ എം.പി അറിയിച്ചു.
