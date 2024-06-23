Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 8:37 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 8:37 AM GMT
ഹരിപ്പാട് ആശുപത്രി: അന്വേഷിച്ച് നടപടിയെടുക്കാന് വീണ ജോര്ജ് നിര്ദേശം നല്കിtext_fields
News Summary - Haripad Hospital: Veena George instructed to investigate and take action
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഹരിപ്പാട് താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിലെ ഡോക്ടര്ക്കെതിരെ വീഡിയോയിലൂടെ സ്ത്രീ പരാതി ഉന്നയിച്ച സംഭവത്തില് അന്വേഷിച്ച് നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കാന് മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോര്ജ് ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പ് അഡീഷണല് ഡയറക്ടര്ക്ക് നിര്ദേശം നല്കി. അവരുടെ ഭര്ത്താവിന് മതിയായ ചികിത്സ ഉറപ്പാക്കാനും മന്ത്രി നിര്ദേശം നല്കി
