Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 1:11 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 1:11 PM GMT

    ഹരിപ്പാട് സർക്കാർ ഫാമിലെ വനിത തൊഴിലാളി മിന്നലേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

    ഹരിപ്പാട്: ജോലിക്കിടെ സർക്കാർ ഫാമിലെ വനിത തൊഴിലാളി ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു. വീയപുരം സംസ്ഥാന വിതുല്പാദന കേന്ദ്രത്തിലെ തൊഴിലാളി ആനാരി ആയാപറമ്പ് വലിയ പറമ്പിൽ ശ്യാമള ഉത്തമനാണ്(58) മരിച്ചത്. മൃതദേഹം ഹരിപ്പാട് താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിമോർച്ചറിയിൽ.

    TAGS:LightningDeath newsHaripad news
    News Summary - Haripad government farm woman worker killed by lightning
