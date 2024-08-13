Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Aug 2024 5:11 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2024 5:11 PM GMT

    ഹജ്ജ് 2025; അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പണം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ര്‍ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് വരെ

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം: 2025ലെ ​ഹ​ജ്ജി​നു​ള്ള ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ര്‍ ഒ​മ്പ​താ​ണ് അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി. ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യാ​ണ് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം. https://hajcommittee.gov.in/ വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ലും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഹ​ജ്ജ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ https://keralahajcommittee.org/ വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റി​ലും അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ ലി​ങ്ക് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്. ‘Hajsuvidha’ എ​ന്ന മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​ഴി​യും സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാം. അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ന് 2026 ജ​നു​വ​രി 15 വ​രെ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി​യു​ള്ള മെ​ഷീ​ൻ റീ​ഡ​ബി​ൾ പാ​സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക​ണം.

    TAGS:hajj
