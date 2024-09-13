Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 5:07 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 5:07 PM GMT

    ഗുരുവായൂരിൽ ആഗസ്റ്റിലെ ഭണ്ഡാര വരവ് 5.80 കോടി

    ഗുരുവായൂരിൽ ആഗസ്റ്റിലെ ഭണ്ഡാര വരവ് 5.80 കോടി
    ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ർ: ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സ​ത്തെ ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​ര​വ​ര​വാ​യി 5,80,81,109 രൂ​പ ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ടു കി​ലോ 626 ഗ്രാം 500 ​മി​ല്ലി​ഗ്രാം സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വും 17 കി​ലോ 700 ഗ്രാം ​വെ​ള്ളി​യും ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ച്ച 2000 രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ 29ഉം 1000 ​രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ 13ഉം 500​ന്റെ 114ഉം ​ക​റ​ൻ​സി​ക​ൾ ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ബി ശാ​ഖ​ക്കാ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​ണ്ണ​ൽ ചു​മ​ത​ല. കി​ഴ​ക്കേ ന​ട​യി​ലെ ഇ-​ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​രം വ​ഴി 5,39,000 രൂ​പ​യും പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റെ ന​ട​യി​ലെ ഇ-​ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​രം വ​ഴി 34,146 രൂ​പ​യും ല​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kerala News
    News Summary - Guruvayur Temple Income
