    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 11:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 11:16 AM GMT

    സംസ്‌കൃത സര്‍വകലാശാലയില്‍ ഗസ്റ്റ് അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവുകള്‍

    സംസ്‌കൃത സര്‍വകലാശാലയില്‍ ഗസ്റ്റ് അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവുകള്‍
    കൊച്ചി: ശ്രീശങ്കരാചാര്യ സംസ്‌കൃത സര്‍വകലാശാലയുടെ കാലടി മുഖ്യക്യാമ്പസിലെ കായിക പഠന വിഭാഗത്തില്‍ രണ്ട് ഗസ്റ്റ് അധ്യാപകരുടെ ഒഴിവുകളിലേക്ക് ആഗസ്റ്റ് 21ന് ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് ഒന്നിന് വാക്ക് -ഇന്‍ ഇന്റര്‍വ്യൂ നടത്തുന്നു. യു.ജി.സി യോഗ്യതയുളളവര്‍ക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.

    യു.ജി.സി യോഗ്യതയുളളവരുടെ അഭാവത്തില്‍ നോണ്‍ യു.ജി.സിക്കാരെയും പരിഗണിക്കുന്നതാണ്. യോഗ്യരായവര്‍ അസല്‍ സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകളുമായി കായിക പഠന വിഭാഗത്തില്‍ ഹാജരാകണമെന്ന് സർവകലാശാല അറിയിച്ചു.

