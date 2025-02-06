Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 11:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 11:58 PM IST

    വധശിക്ഷ റദ്ദാക്കണമെന്ന ഗ്രീഷ്മയുടെ അപ്പീല്‍ ഹൈകോടതി ഫയലില്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചു

    വധശിക്ഷ റദ്ദാക്കണമെന്ന ഗ്രീഷ്മയുടെ അപ്പീല്‍ ഹൈകോടതി ഫയലില്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചു
    പാറശ്ശാല: പാറശ്ശാല ഷാരോണ്‍ വധക്കേസില്‍ കുറ്റവാളി ഗ്രീഷ്മയുടെ അപ്പീല്‍ ഹൈകോടതി ഫയലില്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. എതിര്‍ കക്ഷികള്‍ക്ക് നോട്ടീസയച്ചു.

    വധശിക്ഷക്കെതിരെയാണ് ഗ്രീഷ്മയുടെ അപ്പീല്‍. കേസിലെ വിചാരണക്ക്​ ശേഷം നെയ്യാറ്റിന്‍കര അഡീഷനല്‍ സെഷന്‍സ് കോടതി പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച ശിക്ഷാവിധി റദ്ദാക്കണം എന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ടാണ് ഹരജി.

    നിലവില്‍ തിരുവനന്തപുരം അട്ടക്കുളങ്ങര ജയിലില്‍ കഴിയുകയാണ് ഗ്രീഷ്മ. അതേസമയം, ഗ്രീഷ്മയുടെ അമ്മാവന് വിചാരണകോടതി അനുവദിച്ച ജാമ്യം ഹൈകോടതി ശരിവെച്ചു.

    TAGS:death sentenceGreeshmaSharon murder case
    News Summary - Greeshma's appeal to quash the death sentence accepted by High Court
