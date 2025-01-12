Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jan 2025 7:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jan 2025 7:57 PM IST

    മുണ്ടക്കൈ ഉരുൾദുരന്ത ബാധിത കുടുംബത്തിലെ ബിരുദ വിദ്യാർഥിനി തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    മൂപ്പൈനാട്: മുണ്ടക്കൈ-ചൂരൽമല ഉരുൾദുരന്ത ബാധിത കുടുംബത്തിലെ ബിരുദ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയായ പെൺകുട്ടിയെ വീട്ടിലെ മുറിക്കുള്ളിൽ തൂങ്ങി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി.

    തിനപുരം അമ്പലക്കുന്ന് എസ്.സി കോളനിയിലെ വാടകവീട്ടിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന മഹേഷ്-ഉഷ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൾ മഞ്ജിമ (20) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മരണ കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ല. മേപ്പാടി പൊലീസ് തുടർ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Mundakai landslideGraduate student death
    News Summary - Graduate student hanged to death
