Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഗവർണറുടെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Dec 2024 7:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Dec 2024 7:10 PM IST

    ഗവർണറുടെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ജനുവരി രണ്ടിന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഗവർണറുടെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ജനുവരി രണ്ടിന്
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഗവർണറുടെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ 2025 ജനുവരി രണ്ടിന്. രാജേന്ദ്ര വിശ്വനാഥ് ആർലേക്കർ രണ്ടിന് രാവിലെ 10.30ന് രാജ്ഭവൻ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ കേരള ഹൈകോടതി ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് മുമ്പാകെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു ഗവർണറായി അധികാരമേൽക്കും.

    ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചിന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തുന്ന നിയുക്ത ഗവർണറെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ, സ്പീക്കർ എ.എൻ. ഷംസീർ, മന്ത്രിമാർ തുടങ്ങിയവർ ചേർന്ന് സ്വീകരിക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Governor's swearing
    News Summary - Governor's swearing-in on January 2
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X