Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപത്രപ്രവർത്തക പെൻഷൻ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 11:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 11:34 AM IST

    പത്രപ്രവർത്തക പെൻഷൻ വീണ്ടും ഉയർത്തി സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    journalist pension
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പത്രപ്രവർത്തക പെൻഷൻ വീണ്ടും ഉയർത്തി സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ. 1,500 രൂപയാണ് പുതിയതായി വർധിപ്പിക്കുക. ഇതോടെ പത്രപ്രവർത്തക പെൻഷൻ 13,000 രൂപയാകും. രണ്ടാം പിണറായി സർക്കാറിന്‍റെ അവസാന ബജറ്റിൽ ധനമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാലാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്.

    പത്രപ്രവർത്തക പെൻഷൻ 11,000 രൂപയിൽ നിന്ന് 20,000 രൂപയായി വർധിപ്പിക്കണമെന്ന് കേരള പത്രപ്രവർത്തക യൂണിയനും (കെ.യു.ഡബ്ല്യു.ജെ) 15,000 രൂപയായി വർധിപ്പിക്കണമെന്ന് സീനിയർ ജേർണലിസ്റ്റ് ഫോറവും സർക്കാറിനോട് നേരത്തെ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kerala GovernmentJournalist pensionKN BalagopalKerala Budget 2026
    News Summary - Government increases journalist pension again
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X