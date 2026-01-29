Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 11:23 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 11:34 AM IST
പത്രപ്രവർത്തക പെൻഷൻ വീണ്ടും ഉയർത്തി സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർtext_fields
News Summary - Government increases journalist pension again
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പത്രപ്രവർത്തക പെൻഷൻ വീണ്ടും ഉയർത്തി സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ. 1,500 രൂപയാണ് പുതിയതായി വർധിപ്പിക്കുക. ഇതോടെ പത്രപ്രവർത്തക പെൻഷൻ 13,000 രൂപയാകും. രണ്ടാം പിണറായി സർക്കാറിന്റെ അവസാന ബജറ്റിൽ ധനമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാലാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്.
പത്രപ്രവർത്തക പെൻഷൻ 11,000 രൂപയിൽ നിന്ന് 20,000 രൂപയായി വർധിപ്പിക്കണമെന്ന് കേരള പത്രപ്രവർത്തക യൂണിയനും (കെ.യു.ഡബ്ല്യു.ജെ) 15,000 രൂപയായി വർധിപ്പിക്കണമെന്ന് സീനിയർ ജേർണലിസ്റ്റ് ഫോറവും സർക്കാറിനോട് നേരത്തെ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു.
