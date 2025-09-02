Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 4:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 4:28 PM IST

    സഹകരണ സംഘം ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് ഡി.എ അനുവദിച്ച് സർക്കാർ

    dearness allowance
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ വിവിധ സഹകരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിലെ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് ഒരു ഗഡു ക്ഷാമബത്ത അനുവദിച്ചു. 2022 ജൂലൈ ഒന്ന് മുതൽ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരുത്തക്ക വിധമാണ് ഡി.എ അനുവദിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    ശബള പരിഷ്കരണം നടപ്പിലാക്കിയ സംഘങ്ങളിലെ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് 6 ശതമാനവും മറ്റ് സംഘങ്ങളിലെ ജീവനക്കർക്ക് ആനുപാതികമായും ക്ഷാമബത്തയിൽ വർധന ലഭിക്കുമെന്ന് സഹകരണ വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫിസ് വാർത്താകുറിപ്പിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kerala Govtemployeescooperative societydearness allowanceLatest News
