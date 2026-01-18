Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി​യി​ൽ ഗു​ഡ്‌​സ് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ പാ​ളം തെ​റ്റി; ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ വൈ​കി​യോ​ടു​ന്നു

    പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി​യി​ൽ ഗു​ഡ്‌​സ് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ പാ​ളം തെ​റ്റി; ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ വൈ​കി​യോ​ടു​ന്നു
    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി പ​ള്ളി​പ്പു​റ​ത്ത് ഗു​ഡ്‌​സ് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ പാ​ളം തെ​റ്റി. മം​ഗ​ലാ​പു​ര​ത്ത് നി​ന്ന് പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ടേ​ക്ക് വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഗു​ഡ്‌​സ് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ആ​ണ് പാ​ളം തെ​റ്റി​യ​ത്. രാ​വി​ലെ 11.30 ഓ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നാ​ല് ട്രൈ​നു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു. ഒ​രു മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ന് ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് പാ​ളം തെ​റ്റി​യ ബോ​ഗി തി​രി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റ്റി​യ​ത്. ഷൊ​ർ​ണൂ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ഈ ​ട്രാ​ക്കി​ലെ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട സ​ർ​വിസു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും എ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:pattambigoods trainGoods Train Derailed
