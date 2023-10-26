Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 26 Oct 2023 11:41 AM GMT
    date_range 26 Oct 2023 11:41 AM GMT

    അടിവസ്ത്രത്തിലൊളിപ്പിച്ച 26 ലക്ഷത്തിന്‍റെ സ്വർണം പിടികൂടി

    Kochi airport
    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: അടിവസ്ത്രത്തിലൊളിപ്പിച്ച് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 26 ലക്ഷം രൂപയുടെ സ്വർണം കൊച്ചി രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ കസ്റ്റംസ് പിടികൂടി. അബൂദബിയിൽ നിന്ന്​ എത്തിയ മുഹമ്മദ് റാഷിമാണ് 499 ഗ്രാം സ്വർണം നാല് ചെയിനുകളുടെ രൂപത്തിലാക്കി ഒളിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    News Summary - Gold worth 26 lakhs found in underwear was seized in Kochi Airport
