Posted Ondate_range 26 Oct 2023 11:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Oct 2023 11:41 AM GMT
അടിവസ്ത്രത്തിലൊളിപ്പിച്ച 26 ലക്ഷത്തിന്റെ സ്വർണം പിടികൂടിtext_fields
News Summary - Gold worth 26 lakhs found in underwear was seized in Kochi Airport
നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: അടിവസ്ത്രത്തിലൊളിപ്പിച്ച് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 26 ലക്ഷം രൂപയുടെ സ്വർണം കൊച്ചി രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ കസ്റ്റംസ് പിടികൂടി. അബൂദബിയിൽ നിന്ന് എത്തിയ മുഹമ്മദ് റാഷിമാണ് 499 ഗ്രാം സ്വർണം നാല് ചെയിനുകളുടെ രൂപത്തിലാക്കി ഒളിപ്പിച്ചത്.
