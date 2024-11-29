Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 5:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 5:40 AM GMT

    സ്വർണം: ഇന്ന് കൂടിയത് 560 രൂപ

    കോഴിക്കോട്: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണ വില ഇന്ന് 560 രൂപ വർധിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ ഒരുപവന് വില 57,280 രൂപയായി. ഗ്രാമിന് 70 രൂപയാണ് വര്‍ധിച്ചത്. 7160 രൂപയാണ് ഒരു ഗ്രാം സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില.

    രണ്ടാഴ്ചയ്ക്കിടെ 3500 രൂപ ഇടിഞ്ഞ ശേഷം അതേപോലെ തിരിച്ചുകയറിയ സ്വര്‍ണവില രണ്ടു ദിവസത്തിനിടെ 1800 രൂപ ഇടിഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഏറിയും കുറഞ്ഞും നിന്ന സ്വര്‍ണവിലയാണ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് 560 രൂപ വര്‍ധിച്ചത്. ഈ മാസത്തിന്റെ തുടക്കത്തില്‍ 59,080 രൂപയായിരുന്നു സ്വര്‍ണവില. എന്നാല്‍ പിന്നീടുള്ള ദിവസങ്ങളില്‍ ഇടിയുകയായിരുന്നു. ഈ മാസം14ന് 55,480 രൂപയായി സ്വർണവില താഴ്ന്നിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Gold RateIncreased
    News Summary - Gold: Today's highest is Rs 560, Pavan is Rs 57,280
