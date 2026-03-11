Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2026 10:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2026 10:33 AM IST

    സ്വർണവില ഉയർന്നു; ഇന്ന് കൂടിയത് 680 രൂപ

    സ്വർണവില ഉയർന്നു; ഇന്ന് കൂടിയത് 680 രൂപ
    കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇന്ന് സ്വർണവില കൂടി. ഗ്രാമിന് 85 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 14,970 രൂപയായി. പവന് 680 രൂപ കൂടി 1,19,760 രൂപയാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില. 18 കാരറ്റിന് ഗ്രാമിന് 70 രൂപ കൂടി 12300 രൂപയായി. വെള്ളിക്ക് 10 ഗ്രാമിന് 2900 രൂപയായി.

    മാർച്ചിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 126920 (Highest of Month)

    2. 1,24,520 (രാവിലെ)

    1,25,040 (ഉച്ച)

    3. 1,24,680

    3. 122920

    4. 1,20,640

    5. 1,19,920

    1,19,440

    6. 1,18,880 (രാവിലെ)

    1,18,160(ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം Lowest of Month))

    7. 1,20,000

    8. 1,20,000

    9. 1,18,560

    10. 1,19,080

    ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 1,17,760 രൂപ

    2. 1,11,120 രൂപ (Morning), 1,07,920 രൂപ (Lowest of Month) (Afternoon), 1,09,920 രൂപ (Evening), 1,12,320 രൂപ (Evening)

    3. 1,11,280 രൂപ (Morning), 1,12,880 രൂപ (Noon)

    4. 1,17,720 രൂപ (Morning), 1,16,920 രൂപ (Evening)

    5. 1,13,240 രൂപ

    6. 1,11,720 രൂപ

    7. 1,14,840 രൂപ

    8. 1,14,840 രൂപ

    9. 1,16,480 രൂപ (Morning) 1,15,800 രൂപ (Evening)

    10. 1,15,800 രൂപ (Morning) 1,16,440 രൂപ (Evening)

    11. 116,240 രൂപ (രാവിലെ), 117040 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    12. 1,16,160 രൂപ

    13. 1,14,240 രൂപ

    14. 1,15,680 രൂപ

    16. 1,14,720 രൂപ

    17. 1,13,600 (Morning) 1,13,080 (evening)

    18. 1,13,080 രൂപ

    19. 1,14,760 രൂപ, 115320 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    20. 1,14,520 രൂപ, 115400 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    21. 1,16,800 രൂപ

    22. 1,16,800 രൂപ

    23. 1,18,320 രൂപ

    24. 1,18,640 രൂപ

    25. 1,18,720 രൂപ

    26. 1,18,560 (Morning)

    1,18,080 (evening)

    27. 1,18,480

    28. 1,20,800

