Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightസ്വർണ വില വീണ്ടും...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2026 11:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2026 11:45 AM IST

    സ്വർണ വില വീണ്ടും ഇടിഞ്ഞു; പവന് 1,17,080

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്വർണ വില വീണ്ടും ഇടിഞ്ഞു; പവന് 1,17,080
    cancel

    കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണവില വീണ്ടും കുറഞ്ഞു. ഇറാൻ -യു.എസ്-ഇസ്രായേൽ യുദ്ധത്തിന്‍റെയും ഇന്ധന പ്രതിസന്ധിയുടെയും സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് സ്വർണ വില തുടർച്ചയായ ഇടിവ് അനുഭവപ്പെടുന്നത്. ഇന്ന് ഗ്രാമിന് 95 രൂപയും പവന് 760 രൂപയും കുറഞ്ഞു. ഗാമിന് 14635 ഉം പവന് 1,17,080 രൂപയുമാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില. ഇന്നലെ പവന് 1,17,840 രൂപയായിരുന്നു വില. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും താഴ്ന്ന നിരക്കിലാണ് നിലവില്‍ സ്വർണം.

    മാർച്ചിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 126920 (Highest of Month)

    2. 1,24,520 (രാവിലെ)

    1,25,040 (ഉച്ച)

    3. 1,24,680

    3. 122920

    4. 1,20,640

    5. 1,19,920

    1,19,440

    6. 1,18,880 (രാവിലെ)

    1,18,160(ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം Lowest of Month))

    7. 1,20,000

    8. 1,20,000

    9. 1,18,560

    10. 1,19,080

    13. 1,17,840

    ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 1,17,760 രൂപ

    2. 1,11,120 രൂപ (Morning), 1,07,920 രൂപ (Lowest of Month) (Afternoon), 1,09,920 രൂപ (Evening), 1,12,320 രൂപ (Evening)

    3. 1,11,280 രൂപ (Morning), 1,12,880 രൂപ (Noon)

    4. 1,17,720 രൂപ (Morning), 1,16,920 രൂപ (Evening)

    5. 1,13,240 രൂപ

    6. 1,11,720 രൂപ

    7. 1,14,840 രൂപ

    8. 1,14,840 രൂപ

    9. 1,16,480 രൂപ (Morning) 1,15,800 രൂപ (Evening)

    10. 1,15,800 രൂപ (Morning) 1,16,440 രൂപ (Evening)

    11. 116,240 രൂപ (രാവിലെ), 117040 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    12. 1,16,160 രൂപ

    13. 1,14,240 രൂപ

    14. 1,15,680 രൂപ

    16. 1,14,720 രൂപ

    17. 1,13,600 (Morning) 1,13,080 (evening)

    18. 1,13,080 രൂപ

    19. 1,14,760 രൂപ, 115320 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    20. 1,14,520 രൂപ, 115400 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    21. 1,16,800 രൂപ

    22. 1,16,800 രൂപ

    23. 1,18,320 രൂപ

    24. 1,18,640 രൂപ

    25. 1,18,720 രൂപ

    26. 1,18,560 (Morning)

    1,18,080 (evening)

    27. 1,18,480

    28. 1,20,800

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:price fallKeral newsGoldGold Price
    News Summary - Gold prices fall again
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X