Posted Ondate_range 30 Jan 2025 10:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jan 2025 10:33 AM IST
കോഴിക്കോട്: സ്വര്ണ വില റെക്കോര്ഡ് തിരുത്തി കുതിക്കുന്നു.
വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പവന് 120 രൂപയാണ് വര്ധിച്ചത്. സ്വർണവില പവന് 60,880 രൂപയായി ഉയര്ന്ന് 61,000 കടന്നും കുതിക്കുമെന്ന സൂചനയാണ് നല്കുന്നത്. ഗ്രാമിന് 15 രൂപയാണ് വര്ധിച്ചത്. 7610 രൂപയാണ് ഒരു ഗ്രാം സ്വര്ണത്തിന്റെ വില. ഈ മാസത്തിന്റെ തുടക്കത്തില് 57,200 രൂപയായിരുന്നു സ്വര്ണവില. 30 ദിവസത്തിനിടെ 3600 രൂപയുടെ വര്ധനയാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞയാഴ്ചയാണ് ചരിത്രത്തിൽ ആദ്യമായി പവന് 60,000 രൂപ കടന്നത്. രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയിലെ അനിശ്ചിതത്വം സ്വര്ണവിലയെ സ്വാധീനിക്കുന്നതായാണ് വിദഗ്ധരുടെ വിലയിരുത്തല്.
