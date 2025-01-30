Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 10:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 10:33 AM IST

    സ്വര്‍ണവില റെക്കോര്‍ഡ് തിരുത്തി കുതിക്കുന്നു; 30 ദിവസത്തിനിടെ കൂടിയത് 3600 രൂപ

    കോഴിക്കോട്: സ്വര്‍ണ വില റെക്കോര്‍ഡ് തിരുത്തി കുതിക്കുന്നു.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പവന് 120 രൂപയാണ് വര്‍ധിച്ചത്. സ്വർണവില പവന് 60,880 രൂപയായി ഉയര്‍ന്ന് 61,000 കടന്നും കുതിക്കുമെന്ന സൂചനയാണ് നല്‍കുന്നത്. ഗ്രാമിന് 15 രൂപയാണ് വര്‍ധിച്ചത്. 7610 രൂപയാണ് ഒരു ഗ്രാം സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില. ഈ മാസത്തിന്റെ തുടക്കത്തില്‍ 57,200 രൂപയായിരുന്നു സ്വര്‍ണവില. 30 ദിവസത്തിനിടെ 3600 രൂപയുടെ വര്‍ധനയാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞയാഴ്ചയാണ് ചരിത്രത്തിൽ ആദ്യമായി പവന് 60,000 രൂപ കടന്നത്. രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയിലെ അനിശ്ചിതത്വം സ്വര്‍ണവിലയെ സ്വാധീനിക്കുന്നതായാണ് വിദഗ്ധരുടെ വിലയിരുത്തല്‍.

    TAGS:Gold Price
    News Summary - Gold price breaks record and surges; 3600 in the last 30 days
