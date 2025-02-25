Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2025 6:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2025 6:22 PM IST

    സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും സർവകാല റെക്കോഡിൽ

    സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും സർവകാല റെക്കോഡിൽ
    കൊച്ചി: സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും സർവകാല റെക്കോർഡിലെത്തി. ചൊവ്വാഴ്​ച ഗ്രാമിന്​ 20 രൂപ വർധിച്ച്​ 8075 രൂപയും പവന്​ 160 രൂപ വർധിച്ച്​ 64,600 രൂപയുമായി. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത്​ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ പണിക്കൂലിയിൽ ഒരു പവൻ വാങ്ങാൻ 70,000 രൂപയിലധികം നൽകണം.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ട്​ ദിവസത്തിനിടെ പവന്​ 240 രൂപയുടെ വർധനവാണ്​ ഉണ്ടായത്​. ഫെബ്രുവരിയിൽ മാത്രം ഒരു പവന്​ 2640 രൂപയുടെ വർധനവ്​ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. 22 കാരറ്റ്​ സ്വർണം ഗ്രാമിന്​ 8055 രൂപയും 18 കാരറ്റ്​ ഗ്രാമിന്​ 6625 രൂപയുമാണ്​. ഒരു ഗ്രാം വെള്ളിക്ക്​ 107 രൂപയുമാണ്​ വില.

