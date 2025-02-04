Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    4 Feb 2025 11:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    4 Feb 2025 11:25 PM IST

    പാലക്കാട് വല്ലപ്പുഴയിൽ ഫുട്ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റിനിടെ ഗാലറി തകർന്നു വീണു; നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    പാലക്കാട് വല്ലപ്പുഴയിൽ ഫുട്ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റിനിടെ ഗാലറി തകർന്നു വീണു; നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    പട്ടാമ്പി: പാലക്കാട് വല്ലപ്പുഴയിൽ അഖിലേന്ത്യ സെവൻസ് ഫുട്ബോൾ ടൂർണമെന്റിന്റെ ഫൈനൽ മത്സരത്തിൽ ഗാലറി തകർന്നു വീണ് അപകടം. നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.

    പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ സമീപത്തെ ആശുപത്രികളിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് പത്തരയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം.



    Football tournament Vallapuzha Gallery collapses
