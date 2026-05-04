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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഅമ്പലപ്പുഴയിൽ ജി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2026 8:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2026 8:33 AM IST

    അമ്പലപ്പുഴയിൽ ജി സുധാകരന് ലീഡോടെ തുടക്കം

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    അമ്പലപ്പുഴയിൽ ജി സുധാകരന് ലീഡോടെ തുടക്കം
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    ആലപ്പുഴ: സി.പി.എമ്മിനെ വെല്ലുവിളിച്ച് പോരാട്ടത്തിനിറങ്ങിയ മുൻ സി.പി.എം നേതാവും മുൻ മന്ത്രിയുമായ ജി. സുധാകരന് അമ്പലപ്പുഴയിൽ ലീഡ്. പോസ്റ്റൽ വോട്ടുകൾ എണ്ണിത്തുടങ്ങിയപ്പോഴാണ് സി.പി.എം സിറ്റിങ് സീറ്റിൽ യു.ഡി.എഫ് പിന്തുണയോടെ മത്സരിച്ച ജി സുധാകരൻ ലീഡ് പിടിച്ചത്. സിറ്റിങ് എം.എൽ.എ എച്ച് സലാമാണ് എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി.

    വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ തുടങ്ങും മുമ്പ് അമ്പലപ്പുഴയിലെ സ്ട്രോങ് റൂ തുറക്കുന്നത് വൈകുന്നതും വാർത്തയായിരുന്നു.

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    TAGS:Kerala Assembly Election 2026Assembly Elections 2026
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