Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 7:36 PM IST
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 7:36 PM IST

    സൗജന്യ കുടിവെള്ളം: ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

    സൗജന്യ കുടിവെള്ളം: ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പ്രതിമാസം 15000 ലിറ്ററിൽ താഴെ ഉപഭോ​ഗമുള്ള, ബി.പി.എൽ വിഭാ​ഗത്തിൽപ്പെടുന്ന ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് വാട്ടർ അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ സൗജന്യ കുടിവെള്ളത്തിനുള്ള അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള തീയതി ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 വരെ നീട്ടി. വാട്ടർ അതോറിറ്റി സെക്ഷൻ ഓഫിസുകളിലോ ഓൺലൈൻ വഴിയോ അപേക്ഷ നൽകാം.

    നിലവില്‍ ബി.പി.എല്‍ ആനുകൂല്യം ലഭിക്കുന്ന ഉപഭോക്താക്കളും പുതുതായി ആനുകൂല്യം വേണ്ടവരും http://bplapp.kwa.kerala.gov.in എന്ന ഓണ്‍ലൈന്‍ പോര്‍ട്ടല്‍ മുഖേന അപേക്ഷിക്കണം.

