Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഫാ. ആബേൽ പുരസ്കാരം നടൻ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Sep 2024 5:09 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Sep 2024 5:09 PM GMT

    ഫാ. ആബേൽ പുരസ്കാരം നടൻ സലിംകുമാറിന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Salim Kumar Speech about Singer samad Music Show In Eloor Temple, video Went Viral
    cancel

    കൊ​ച്ചി: ക​ലാ​ഭ​വ​ൻ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​ൻ ഫാ. ​ആ​ബേ​ലി​ന്റെ സ്മ​ര​ണ​ക്ക്​ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​ത് ഫാ. ​ആ​ബേ​ൽ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ന​ട​ൻ സ​ലിം​കു​മാ​റി​ന്. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ഇ​ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി ച​ങ്ങ​മ്പു​ഴ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ലാ​ഭ​വ​ൻ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് നൈ​റ്റി​ൽ പ​ശ്ചി​മ ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ ഡോ. ​സി.​വി. ആ​ന​ന്ദ​ബോ​സ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കും. കൊ​ച്ചി മേ​യ​ർ എം. ​അ​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, ഹൈ​ബി ഈ​ഡ​ൻ എം.​പി, ഉ​മ തോ​മ​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Actor Salim Kumar
    News Summary - Fr Abel Prize for Salim Kumar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick