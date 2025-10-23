Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2025 11:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2025 11:49 AM IST

    കുപ്പിയുടെ മൂടി വിഴുങ്ങി നാല് വയസുകാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    Four year old boy dies after swallowing bottle cap
    എരുമപ്പെട്ടി: കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടയിൽ അബദ്ധത്തിൽ കുപ്പിയുടെ മൂടി വിഴുങ്ങി നാല് വയസുകാരൻ മരിച്ചു. ആദൂര് കണ്ടേരിവളപ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഉമ്മർ-മുഫീദ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷഹൽ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. ഉടനെ മരത്തംകോടുള്ള സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിച്ചു.

