കുപ്പിയുടെ മൂടി വിഴുങ്ങി നാല് വയസുകാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Posted Ondate_range 23 Oct 2025 11:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Oct 2025 11:49 AM IST
കുപ്പിയുടെ മൂടി വിഴുങ്ങി നാല് വയസുകാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - Four year old boy dies after swallowing bottle cap
എരുമപ്പെട്ടി: കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടയിൽ അബദ്ധത്തിൽ കുപ്പിയുടെ മൂടി വിഴുങ്ങി നാല് വയസുകാരൻ മരിച്ചു. ആദൂര് കണ്ടേരിവളപ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഉമ്മർ-മുഫീദ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷഹൽ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. ഉടനെ മരത്തംകോടുള്ള സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിച്ചു.
