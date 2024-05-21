Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 May 2024 10:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 May 2024 10:42 AM GMT
കൂൺ കഴിച്ച് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ നാല് പേർക്ക് ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധtext_fields
News Summary - Four members of a family get food poisoning after eating mushrooms
നാദാപുരം: കോഴിക്കോട് നാദാപുരത്ത് കൂൺ കഴിച്ച് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ നാല് പേർക്ക് ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധ. നാദാപുരം വരിക്കോളി ജ്വാല ലൈബ്രറിക്ക് സമീപം മൊട്ടോൽ പൊക്കൻ (88), സുനിൽ (48), ഭാര്യ റീജ (40), മകൻ ഭഗത് സൂര്യ (13) എന്നിവർക്കാണ് വിഷബാധയേറ്റത്. ഇവരെ കല്ലാച്ചിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. റീജയെ പിന്നീട് കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
വീട്ടിന് സമീപത്ത് നിന്നും ലഭിച്ച കൂൺ പാചകംചെയ്ത് കഴിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെ ഇവർക്ക് ശാരീരികാസ്വസ്ഥതകളും ഛർദ്ദിയും വയറിളക്കവും അനുഭവപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.
