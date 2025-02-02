Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 8:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 9:43 PM IST

    കാണാതായ നാല് പെൺകുട്ടികളെ കണ്ടെത്തി

    കാണാതായ നാല് പെൺകുട്ടികളെ കണ്ടെത്തി
    കോട്ടയം: കോട്ടയത്ത് നിന്ന് കാണാതായ നാല്​ പെൺകുട്ടികളെ കണ്ടെത്തി. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11ഓടെ അതിരമ്പുഴ പ്രദേശത്ത്​ നിന്നുമാണ്​ കുട്ടികളെ കാണാതായത്​. അതിരമ്പുഴയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ സ്കൂളിലെ വിദ്യാർഥിനികളാണ്​. നാഗമ്പടത്ത് നിന്നാണ് ഇന്ന് രാത്രി ഇവരെ കണ്ടെത്തയത്.

    ഫോൺ ​ലൊ​ക്കേഷൻ പിന്തുടർന്ന് ഏറ്റുമാനൂർ പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധിച്ചാണ് കുട്ടികൾ നാഗമ്പടത്ത് ഉള്ളതായി തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞത്.

    TAGS:missing casegirl missing
    News Summary - girls missing ettumanoor
