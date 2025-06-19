Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 6:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 6:09 PM IST

    'മാധ്യമം' മുൻ റെസിഡന്‍റ് മാനേജർ വി.കെ. അലി നിര്യാതനായി

    VK Ali
    കോട്ടയം: 'മാധ്യമം' ദിനപത്രം കൊച്ചി മുൻ റെസിഡന്‍റ് മാനേജർ വി.കെ. അലി നിര്യാതനായി. ഏറെകാലം കൊച്ചി സർക്കുലേഷൻ വിഭാഗത്തിലും കോട്ടയം, തൃശ്ശൂർ യൂണിറ്റുകളിൽ റെസിഡന്‍റ് മാനേജരായും സേവനം ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Former resident manager of 'Madhyayam' V.K. Ali passes away
