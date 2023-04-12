താമരശ്ശേരി പഞ്ചായത്ത് മുൻ പ്രസിഡൻറ് കിണറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 April 2023 11:23 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 April 2023 11:23 AM GMT
താമരശ്ശേരി പഞ്ചായത്ത് മുൻ പ്രസിഡൻറ് കിണറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Former President of Thamarassery grama Panchayat hajara kollarukandi found dead in well
താമരശ്ശേരി: താമരശ്ശേരി ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് മുൻ പ്രസിഡൻറ് ഹാജറ കൊല്ലരുകണ്ടി(50)യെ കിണറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെ വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്തെ കിണറ്റിലാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.
വനിതാ ലീഗ് ജില്ലാ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡൻറാണ്. മൃതദേഹം കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. ഭർത്താവ്: കൊല്ലരുകണ്ടി അസൈനാർ.
