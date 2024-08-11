Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 5:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 5:56 AM GMT

    മുൻ മന്ത്രി കുട്ടി അഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി അന്തരിച്ചു

    മുൻ മന്ത്രി കുട്ടി അഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി അന്തരിച്ചു
    മുൻ മന്ത്രി കുട്ടി അഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി (72) അന്തരിച്ചു.മൂന്നുതവണ മന്ത്രിയായിരുന്നു. താനൂർ, തിരൂരങ്ങാടി നിയോജക മണ്ഡലങ്ങളെ പ്രതിനിധികരിച്ചു.

