Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 May 2025 9:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2025 9:48 AM IST

    മുൻ മന്ത്രി സി.എഫ്. തോമസിന്റെ മകൾ അഡ്വ. സിനി തോമസ് നിര്യാതയായി

    Adv Sini Thomas
    കോട്ടയം: മന്ത്രിയും ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി എം.എൽ.എയുമായിരുന്ന പരേതനായ സി.എഫ്. തോമസിന്റെ മകൾ അഡ്വ. സിനി തോമസ് നിര്യാതയായി. 49 വയസായിരുന്നു. കോട്ടയം ബാറിലെ അഭിഭാഷകയായിരുന്ന സിനി, ബീനാ ട്രാവൽസ് ഉടമ ബോബി മാത്യുവിന്‍റെ പത്നിയാണ്.

    TAGS:cf thomasObituaryAdv Sini Thomas
    News Summary - Former Minister C.F. Thomas daughter Adv. Sini Thomas passes away
