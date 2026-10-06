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Madhyamam
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    മെക്ക മുൻസംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റ് എം. അലിയാര്കുട്ടി അന്തരിച്ചു

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    മെക്ക മുൻസംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റ് എം. അലിയാര്കുട്ടി അന്തരിച്ചു
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    കൊച്ചി: മെക്ക മുൻ സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റ് എം.അലിയാര്കുട്ടി (74) വയസ്സ് അന്തരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: ലത്തീഫ (മ്രുൻ ട്രഷറി സൂപ്രണ്ട് ). മക്കൾ: നൗഫൽ, ഹസീന. മരുമകൻ സത്താർ കുഞ്ഞ് (പി.കെ.കുഞ്ഞ് ഹയർ സെക്കണ്ടറി അധ്യാപകൻ). ഖബറടക്കം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 ന് കരുനാഗപ്പള്ളി ചിറ്റു മൂല ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

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