Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jan 2025 8:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jan 2025 8:38 AM IST

    മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി അബ്ദുൽസത്താർകുഞ്ഞ് നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി അബ്ദുൽസത്താർകുഞ്ഞ് നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഹീരയിൽ അബ്ദുൽസത്താർകുഞ്ഞ് (85) നിര്യാതനായി. 1997 ജൂൺ അഞ്ച് മുതൽ ജൂൺ 30 വരെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ക്രമസമാധാന ചുമതലയുള്ള ഡി.ജി.പി ആയിരുന്നു. ജയിൽ ഡി.ജി.പി ആയും സേവനം അനുഷ്ടിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാഷിം, മുഹമ്മദ് ആസിഫ്, സബീന റസാഖ്, ഷൈമ സമീർ. മരുമക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽറസാഖ്, സമീർ മുനീർ, ഫഹ്മിദ, നസ്റിൻ. ഖബറടക്കം ഇന്ന് രാത്രി ഇശാഅ് നമസ്കാരാനന്തരം പൂന്തുറ പുത്തൻപള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:dgpObituaryAbdulsathar kunju
    News Summary - Former DGP Abdulsathar kunju passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X