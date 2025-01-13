മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി അബ്ദുൽസത്താർകുഞ്ഞ് നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി അബ്ദുൽസത്താർകുഞ്ഞ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former DGP Abdulsathar kunju passes away
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഹീരയിൽ അബ്ദുൽസത്താർകുഞ്ഞ് (85) നിര്യാതനായി. 1997 ജൂൺ അഞ്ച് മുതൽ ജൂൺ 30 വരെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ക്രമസമാധാന ചുമതലയുള്ള ഡി.ജി.പി ആയിരുന്നു. ജയിൽ ഡി.ജി.പി ആയും സേവനം അനുഷ്ടിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാഷിം, മുഹമ്മദ് ആസിഫ്, സബീന റസാഖ്, ഷൈമ സമീർ. മരുമക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽറസാഖ്, സമീർ മുനീർ, ഫഹ്മിദ, നസ്റിൻ. ഖബറടക്കം ഇന്ന് രാത്രി ഇശാഅ് നമസ്കാരാനന്തരം പൂന്തുറ പുത്തൻപള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
