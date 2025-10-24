Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2025 10:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2025 10:52 AM IST

    സി.പി.എം മുൻ ലോക്കൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഉദയംപേരൂർ പാർട്ടി ഓഫീസിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    സി.പി.എം മുൻ ലോക്കൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഉദയംപേരൂർ പാർട്ടി ഓഫീസിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    ടി.എസ്.പങ്കജാക്ഷൻ

    ഉദയംപേരൂർ: സി.പി.എം മുൻ ലോക്കൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയെ പാർട്ടി ഓഫീസിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കാണപ്പെട്ടു. ഉദയംപേരൂർ തേരേക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ ടി.എസ്.പങ്കജാക്ഷൻ (62) നെയാണ് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടത്.

    നടക്കാവിലുള്ള പാർട്ടി ഓഫീസിൻ്റെ റീഡിംഗ് റൂമിൽ തൂങ്ങിയ നിലയിലായിരുന്നു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ പാർട്ടി ഓഫീസിലെത്തിയവരാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടത്. സാമ്പത്തിക ബാധ്യതയുണ്ടായിരുന്നതായി പറയുന്നു. ഉദയംപേരൂർ പോലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി മേൽ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ സി.പി.എം ഏരിയാ കമ്മറ്റിയംഗമാണ്.

    TAGS:KochiDeath NewsParty OfficeCPM
    News Summary - Former CPM local secretary found hanging in party office
