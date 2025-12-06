Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Dec 2025 3:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Dec 2025 3:55 PM IST

    കടുവ സെൻസസിനു പോയ വനം വകുപ്പ് ജീവനക്കാരൻ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

    
    പാലക്കാട്: വനം വകുപ്പ് ജീവനക്കാരൻ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. അട്ടപ്പാടി പുതൂർ ഫോറസ്റ്റ് ഓഫീസിലെ ബീറ്റ് അസിസ്റ്റന്‍റ് കാളിമുത്തുവാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കടുവ സെൻസസിനിടെയാണ് അപകടം.

    കാട്ടാന ആക്രമിക്കാനെത്തിയതോടെ ഒപ്പം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നവർ ഓടി മാറിയെങ്കിലും കാളിമുത്തുവിന് രക്ഷപ്പെടാനായില്ല. പിന്നീട് നടത്തിയ തെരച്ചിലിൽ ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിന്‍റെ മൃതദേഹം ലഭിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.


    TAGS:Wild Elephant AttackPalakkadforest department employeeLatest News
