വയനാട് സ്കൂളിലെ ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധ : അന്വേഷിച്ച് റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകണമെന്ന് വി. ശിവൻകുട്ടി

Posted Ondate_range 27 July 2024 2:47 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 July 2024 2:48 PM GMT
വയനാട് സ്കൂളിലെ ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധ : അന്വേഷിച്ച് റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകണമെന്ന് വി. ശിവൻകുട്ടിtext_fields
News Summary - Food poisoning in Wayanad school: V.Sivankutty to investigate and report.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് മാനന്തവാടി ദ്വാരക എ.യു.പി സ്കൂളിലെ ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധയിൽ അന്വേഷിച്ച് റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകാൻ മന്ത്രി വി ശിവൻകുട്ടി വയനാട് കലക്ടർക്ക് നിർദേശം നൽകി. സ്കൂളിൽ നിന്ന് ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണം കഴിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെ വിദ്യാഥികള്ക്ക് ഛർദിയും വയറിളക്കവും ഉണ്ടായത്. 40 ഓളം കുട്ടികൾക്കാണ് ഛർദിയും വയറിളക്കവുമുണ്ടായെന്നാണ് വിവരം.
