Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവയനാട് സ്കൂളിലെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 July 2024 2:47 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 July 2024 2:48 PM GMT

    വയനാട് സ്കൂളിലെ ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധ : അന്വേഷിച്ച് റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകണമെന്ന് വി. ശിവൻകുട്ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വയനാട് സ്കൂളിലെ ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധ : അന്വേഷിച്ച് റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകണമെന്ന് വി. ശിവൻകുട്ടി
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് മാനന്തവാടി ദ്വാരക എ.യു.പി സ്കൂളിലെ ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധയിൽ അന്വേഷിച്ച് റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകാൻ മന്ത്രി വി ശിവൻകുട്ടി വയനാട് കലക്ടർക്ക് നിർദേശം നൽകി. സ്കൂളിൽ നിന്ന് ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണം കഴിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെ വിദ്യാഥികള്‍ക്ക് ഛർദിയും വയറിളക്കവും ഉണ്ടായത്. 40 ഓളം കുട്ടികൾക്കാണ് ഛർദിയും വയറിളക്കവുമുണ്ടായെന്നാണ് വിവരം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Food poisoningV.Sivankutty
    News Summary - Food poisoning in Wayanad school: V.Sivankutty to investigate and report.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick