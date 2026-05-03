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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightസതീശനായി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2026 2:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2026 3:10 PM IST

    സതീശനായി പത്തനംതിട്ടയിലും ഫ്ലക്സ്

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    സതീശനായി പത്തനംതിട്ടയിലും ഫ്ലക്സ്
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    പത്തനംതിട്ട: വി.ഡി സതീശനായി പത്തനംതിട്ടയിലും ഫ്ലക്സ്. കേരളത്തിന്റെ നിയുക്ത മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി, നിലപാടുകളുടെ രാജകുമാരൻ, സതീശൻ ഒപ്പം കേരളത്തിന്റെ ഭാവി ഈ കൈകളിൽ സുരക്ഷിതമെന്നും ഫ്ലക്സിൽ എഴുതിയിരിക്കുന്നു. വി.ഡി. സതീശന് പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ലയുടെ ആശംസകൾ എന്നും ഫ്ലക്സിൽ കാണാം.പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ല സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിന് സമീപമാണ് ഫ്ലക്സ് വെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

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    TAGS:flexsatheesanUDFKerala Assembly Election 2026
    News Summary - Flex for V. D. Satheesan appears in Pathanamthitta too
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