Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Aug 2024 4:08 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Aug 2024 4:27 PM GMT

    ദേശീയ പതാക ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഫ്ലാഗ് ഓഫ്; പഞ്ചായത്ത് സെക്രട്ടറിക്കെതിരെ കേസ്​

    national flag flag off
    ബൈക്ക് യാത്ര ഫ്ലാഗ് ഓഫ് ചെയ്യുന്ന വണ്ടിപ്പെരിയാർ പഞ്ചായത്ത് സെക്രട്ടറി അശോക് കുമാർ

    കുമളി: ദേശീയ പതാക ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ബൈക്ക് യാത്ര ഫ്ലാഗ് ഓഫ് ചെയ്ത വണ്ടിപ്പെരിയാർ പഞ്ചായത്ത് സെക്രട്ടറി അശോക് കുമാറിനെതിരെ കേസ്​. ഈ മാസം അഞ്ചിനാണ് കേസിനാസ്പദമായ സംഭവം.

    ചട്ടം ലംഘിച്ച് ദേശീയപതാക ഉപയോഗിച്ചത് ‘മാധ്യമം’ വാർത്തയായതോടെ കോട്ടയത്തെ മഹാത്മ ഗാന്ധി നാഷണൽ ഫൗണ്ടേഷൻ ചെയർമാൻ എബി ജെ. ജോസാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കും ഡി.ജി.പിക്കും പരാതി നൽകിയത്.

    വണ്ടിപ്പെരിയാർ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനു സമീപത്തായിരുന്നു ഫ്ലാഗ് ഓഫ് നടന്നത്.

    TAGS:national flagflag offVandiperiyar Panchayat
    sidekick