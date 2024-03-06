Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 6 March 2024 2:26 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 March 2024 2:37 PM GMT

    വയനാട്ടിൽ സ്കൂൾ ബസ് ഇടിച്ച് അഞ്ചു വയസ്സുകാരൻ മരിച്ചു

    വയനാട്ടിൽ സ്കൂൾ ബസ് ഇടിച്ച് അഞ്ചു വയസ്സുകാരൻ മരിച്ചു
    കൽപറ്റ: വയനാട്ടിൽ സ്കൂൾ ബസ് ഇടിച്ച് അഞ്ചു വയസ്സുകാരൻ മരിച്ചു. പള്ളിക്കുന്ന് മൂപ്പൻകാവ് അറപ്പത്താനത്തിൽ ജിനോ ജോസ്-അനിത ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ ഇമ്മാനുവൽ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    വീടിനു സമീപത്തുവെച്ചാണ് അപകടം. ബസ്സിൽ നിന്നിറങ്ങി സഹോദരിയുടെ അടുത്തേക്ക് ഓടുന്നതിനിടെ ബസ് ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ കൽപറ്റയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accident Death
    News Summary - Five-year-old boy died after being hit by a school bus
