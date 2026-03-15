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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 March 2026 1:46 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 March 2026 1:46 PM IST
അഞ്ചു വയസ്സുകാരൻ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Five-year-old boy collapses and dies
തിരൂർ: അഞ്ചു വയസ്സുകാരൻ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു. കെ.പി. മുഹമ്മദ് സ്മാരക റോഡിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന കൊടവത്തു വളപ്പിൽ ഷഹദാദ് മുഹമ്മദിന്റെ മകൻ അബാനാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
തിരൂർ ഫാത്തിമ മാതാ സ്കൂൾ യു.കെ.ജി വിദ്യാർഥിയായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: ജെഷ്മ റഹ്മാൻ പുതിയങ്ങാടി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ആമിന, ബിലാൽ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കുശേഷം മൂന്നുമണിക്ക് നടുവിലങ്ങാടി ജുമുഅ മസ്ജിദിൽ.
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