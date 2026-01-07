Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 6:22 PM IST
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 6:22 PM IST

    കോഴിക്കോട് മുലപ്പാൽ തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി അഞ്ചുമാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു

    കോഴിക്കോട് മുലപ്പാൽ തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി അഞ്ചുമാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു
    കോഴിക്കോട്: മുലപ്പാൽ തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി അഞ്ചുമാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു. താമരശ്ശേരി അടിവാരം പൊട്ടികൈ കലയത്ത് ആഷിഖ് -ഷഹല ഷെറിൻ ദമ്പതികളുടെ ഏക മകൾ ജന്ന ഫാത്തിമയാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് സംഭവം. വീട്ടുകാർ ഉടൻതന്നെ കൈതപൊയിലിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു. മൃതദേഹം താമരശ്ശേരി താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ.

    TAGS:Death NewsThamarasserybaby deathKozhikode
    News Summary - Five-month-old baby dies after breast milk gets stuck in throat
