Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2025 10:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2025 10:14 AM IST

    പരപ്പനങ്ങാടിയിൽ ഫൈബർ വള്ളങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു

    navas
    നവാസ്

    പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി: പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി തീരത്ത് ഫൈബർ വള്ളങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു. ആനങ്ങാടി കടലുണ്ടിനഗരം തീരത്തെ നവാസ് തലക്കലത്താണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ ആറുമണിയോടെയാണ് അപകടം.

    മത്സ്യബന്ധനത്തിടെ വള്ളങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട നവാസിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കൂടെയുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മറ്റു മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികൾക്കും അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കുണ്ട്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:boat accidentDeath Newsfisherman diedKerala News
