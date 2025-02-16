Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 11:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 11:00 PM IST

    തീരദേശ ഹര്‍ത്താലിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി ഫിഷ് മര്‍ച്ചന്റ് അസോസിയേഷന്‍

    തീരദേശ ഹര്‍ത്താലിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി ഫിഷ് മര്‍ച്ചന്റ് അസോസിയേഷന്‍
    cancel

    തൃ​ശൂ​ര്‍: കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ട​ല്‍ ഖ​ന​ന ന​യ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 27ന് ​കാ​സ​ര്‍കോ​ട് മു​ത​ല്‍ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം വ​രെ മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി സം​യു​ക്ത സ​മി​തി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ ഹ​ര്‍ത്താ​ലി​ന് ഓ​ള്‍ കേ​ര​ള ഫി​ഷ് മ​ര്‍ച്ച​ന്റ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ പി​ന്തു​ണ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:hartalFish Merchants Association
