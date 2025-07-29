Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 29 July 2025 3:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 July 2025 3:59 PM IST

    മുണ്ടക്കയത്ത് വൈദ്യുതി പോസ്റ്റ് ഒടിഞ്ഞുവീണ് ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    കോട്ടയം: മുണ്ടക്കയത്ത് വൈദ്യുതി പോസ്റ്റ് ഒടിഞ്ഞു വീണ് ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ മരിച്ചു. കാഞ്ഞിരപ്പള്ളി ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് ഓഫിസിലെ ഹോം ഗാർഡായ മുണ്ടക്കയം കരിനിലം സ്വദേശി കല്ലുകുന്നേൽ കെ.എസ് സുരേഷാണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.

    രാവിലെ 11 മണിയോടെ മുണ്ടക്കയം അസംമ്പനിയിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. വൈദ്യുതി ലൈനിലിലേക്കു ചാഞ്ഞു കിടന്ന മരംമുറിച്ച് മാറ്റുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടം.


    TAGS:Kottayam NewsDeathsmundakayamfire officer
    News Summary - Fire force officer dies after falling from electricity pole in Mundakayam
