    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 11:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 12:19 PM GMT

    പാലക്കാട് കല്ലടിക്കോട് ഫർണിച്ചർ കടയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം

    മൂന്നുനില കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ പൂർണമായും തീപടർന്നു
    palakkad fire 987897
    പാലക്കാട്: കല്ലടിക്കോട് ഫർണിച്ചർ കടയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. മാപ്പിള സ്കൂള്‍ ജങ്ഷനിലെ റിറ്റ്സി ഫർണിച്ചര്‍ കടയിലാണ് ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്നോടെ തീപിടുത്തമുണ്ടായത്. മൂന്ന് നില കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ മുഴുവനായും തീപടർന്നു.




    തീപിടിത്തത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ദേശീയപാതയിൽ ഗതാഗതം സ്തംഭിച്ചു. സമീപത്ത് നിർത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന വാഹനങ്ങൾക്കും തീപിടിച്ചു. ആളപായമില്ല. മണ്ണാർക്കാട്ടു നിന്നും കോങ്ങാട് നിന്നുമെത്തിയ ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് യൂണിറ്റുകൾ ഏറെ നേരം പരിശ്രമിച്ചാണ് തീയണച്ചത്.


