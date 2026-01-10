Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2026 5:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2026 5:14 PM IST

    പ​റ​മ്പ് വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    പ​റ​മ്പ് വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം
    കൊ​ല്ലം: പ​റ​മ്പ് വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കൊ​ല്ലം മു​ഖ​ത്ത​ല ന​ടു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക​ര​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​വ​നാ​ട് ക​ന്നി​മേ​ൽ​ച്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദ​യാ​നി​ധി (55) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    കാ​ടു​പി​ടി​ച്ച് കി​ട​ന്ന പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ തീ​യി​ടാ​ൻ എ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു ദ​യാ​നി​ധി. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​തി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ തീ ​ആ​ളി​പ്പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു. തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​തെ വ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സി​നെ വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kollam NewsDeathsFire broke out
    News Summary - Fire breaks out while cleaning up after a family member; Elderly man dies
    X