തരൂർ പറഞ്ഞത്​ വസ്തുത -ധനമന്ത്രി

Posted Ondate_range 16 Feb 2025 11:15 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Feb 2025 11:16 PM IST
തരൂർ പറഞ്ഞത് വസ്തുത -ധനമന്ത്രിtext_fields
News Summary - Finance Minister said that Tharoor said the truth
കൊല്ലം: കേരളത്തിൽ എല്ലാവരും അംഗീകരിക്കുന്ന വസ്തുതയാണ് ശശി തരൂർ പറഞ്ഞതെന്ന് മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ. സ്വന്തം സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നല്ലത് നടക്കുന്നെന്നു പറഞ്ഞാൽ അംഗീകരിക്കാൻ സാധിക്കണം. എല്ലാ വികസനത്തെയും എതിർക്കുകയെന്നതാണ് കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വത്തിന്റെ സമീപനം. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് എന്ത് നല്ലത് പറഞ്ഞാലും എതിർക്കും. കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ സാമ്പത്തിക ഉപരോധമടക്കം നേരിടുമ്പോഴാണ് കേരളം ഈ വികസന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളെല്ലാം ചെയ്യുന്നതെന്നും ബാലഗോപാൽ കൊല്ലത്ത് പറഞ്ഞു.
