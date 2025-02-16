Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 11:15 PM IST
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 11:16 PM IST

    തരൂർ പറഞ്ഞത്​ വസ്തുത -ധനമന്ത്രി

    കൊ​ല്ലം: കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​സ്തു​ത​യാ​ണ് ശ​ശി ത​രൂ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രി കെ.​എ​ൻ. ബാ​ല​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ. സ്വ​ന്തം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത്​ ന​ല്ല​ത്​ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നെ​ന്നു​ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്ക​ണം. എ​ല്ലാ വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തെ​യും എ​തി​ർ​ക്കു​ക​യെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സ​മീ​പ​നം. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ എ​ന്ത്​ ന​ല്ല​ത്​ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ലും എ​തി​ർ​ക്കും. കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ഉ​പ​രോ​ധ​മ​ട​ക്കം നേ​രി​ടു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ളം ഈ ​വി​ക​സ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും ബാ​ല​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​ത്ത് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - Finance Minister said that Tharoor said the truth
