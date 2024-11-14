Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightത്രിതല...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 6:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 6:11 AM GMT

    ത്രിതല പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക്‌ 267 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    KN Balagopal
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ത്രിതല പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക്‌ 267 കോടി രൂപകൂടി അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. ഉപാധിരഹിത ബേസിക്‌ ഗ്രാന്റാണ്‌ അനുവദിച്ചത്‌.

    ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക്‌ 187 കോടി രൂപ ലഭിക്കും. ജില്ലാ, ബ്ലോക്ക്‌ പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക്‌ 40 കോടി രൂപ വീതവും അനുവദിച്ചു. ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം ഇതുവരെ 6517 കോടി രുപയാണ്‌ തദ്ദേശ സ്വയംഭരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക്‌ സർക്കാർ കൈമാറിയതെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫിസിൽ നിന്നുള്ള വാർത്തകുറിപ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Finance MinisterKN Balagopal
    News Summary - Finance Minister said that 267 crore rupees have been allocated to the three-tier panchayats
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick