Posted Ondate_range 14 Nov 2024 6:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Nov 2024 6:11 AM GMT
ത്രിതല പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക് 267 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രി
News Summary - Finance Minister said that 267 crore rupees have been allocated to the three-tier panchayats
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ത്രിതല പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക് 267 കോടി രൂപകൂടി അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. ഉപാധിരഹിത ബേസിക് ഗ്രാന്റാണ് അനുവദിച്ചത്.
ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക് 187 കോടി രൂപ ലഭിക്കും. ജില്ലാ, ബ്ലോക്ക് പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക് 40 കോടി രൂപ വീതവും അനുവദിച്ചു. ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം ഇതുവരെ 6517 കോടി രുപയാണ് തദ്ദേശ സ്വയംഭരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് സർക്കാർ കൈമാറിയതെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫിസിൽ നിന്നുള്ള വാർത്തകുറിപ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
